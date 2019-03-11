Man arrested with grenades, detonator outside Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said that they have arrested a man with two grenades and a detonator outside an Army camp in Poonch district.

Talking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral, said that the 33-year-old man identified as Rajinder Singh was arrested during frisking outside the Army town gate in Surankote. He added that Singh, a resident of Kalakote area, had come for a recruitment rally which is underway at Poonch distrcit.

The police have recovered a C-90 grenade, a UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenade and a detonator from Singh's possession. According to the SSP, hundreds of youth have come at the recruitment rally to join the Territorial Army.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with this matter and are questioning Singh in order to find out from where he got the explosive material and what was his motive to carry these materials. "We are open to all the angles and a thorough investigation is on in the case," SSP Angral said.

Sources said that the man was noticed moving under suspicious circumstances by somee Army personnel at around 10.15 am and he was stopped for frisking. The Army men immediately took the man in their custody and handed him over to police for further investigation. Sources added that the timely arrest of Singh helped the security forces in averting a possible tragedy.