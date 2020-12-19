हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cattle

Man beaten to death in Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft

The incident took place near Patna in Bihar.

Man beaten to death in Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft

In a shocking incident, a man was beaten to death in Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft. The incident took place on December 16 in Phulwarisharif near Patna when the 32-year-old man was beaten by a mob, as reported by NDTV.

All the accused were arrested immediately after the incident, the police told NDTV. A total of six people were named in the complaint and they have been arrested.

The man, identified as Muhammad Alamgir, was beaten when he was seen at a cattle shed untying a buffalo. A companion of Alamgir escaped from the spot but Alamgir was beaten for several hours. He died on the way to the hospital, reported NDTV.

