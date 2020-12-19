Man beaten to death in Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft

In a shocking incident, a man was beaten to death in Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft. The incident took place on December 16 in Phulwarisharif near Patna when the 32-year-old man was beaten by a mob, as reported by NDTV.

All the accused were arrested immediately after the incident, the police told NDTV. A total of six people were named in the complaint and they have been arrested.

The man, identified as Muhammad Alamgir, was beaten when he was seen at a cattle shed untying a buffalo. A companion of Alamgir escaped from the spot but Alamgir was beaten for several hours. He died on the way to the hospital, reported NDTV.