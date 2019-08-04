Man beaten to death in Danapur by mob; two others injured

At least three persons were beaten up on suspicion of child theft by an angry mob in Danapur near Patna on Saturday. One of the suspects was beaten to death by the mob while two others got seriously injured.

The injured were rushed by the police to a nearby hospital and the body of the deceased was sent for post mortem.

This is not the first case of mob lynching reported from areas near Danapur. On July 30, a man was beaten to death in Maner. Shortly after the incident, two persons were beaten mercilessly by a mob in Bihta police station area.

In Danapur, two men were beaten up by a mob. They were also suspected of indulging in child theft. The suspects were not just beaten up, but were dragged on the road till the police station.