close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lynching

Man beaten to death in Danapur by mob; two others injured

At least three persons were beaten up on suspicion of child theft by an angry mob in Danapur near Patna on Saturday. One of the suspects was beaten to death by the mob while two others got seriously injured.

Man beaten to death in Danapur by mob; two others injured

At least three persons were beaten up on suspicion of child theft by an angry mob in Danapur near Patna on Saturday. One of the suspects was beaten to death by the mob while two others got seriously injured.

The injured were rushed by the police to a nearby hospital and the body of the deceased was sent for post mortem.

This is not the first case of mob lynching reported from areas near Danapur. On July 30, a man was beaten to death in Maner. Shortly after the incident, two persons were beaten mercilessly by a mob in Bihta police station area.

In Danapur, two men were beaten up by a mob. They were also suspected of indulging in child theft. The suspects were not just beaten up, but were dragged on the road till the police station.

Tags:
LynchingMob lynchingDanapurBihar
Next
Story

Mumbai rains: Western line, Central line, Harbour line local trains status

Must Watch

PT5M56S

20 people killed, 26 injured in Texas mall shooting