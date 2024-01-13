Man Declared Dead Comes Back To Life After Ambulance Hits Pothole In Haryana

New Delhi: A miraculous incident took place in Haryana, where an 80-year-old man who was declared dead by doctors came back to life after his ambulance hit a pothole on the road. The man, identified as Darshan Singh Brar, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal, but is alive and breathing.

NDTV reported that Brar’s ‘body’ was being shifted from a hospital in Patiala, Punjab to his home near Karnal in an ambulance when the vehicle encountered a pothole. At Brar’s home, his relatives and friends had already assembled to bid him farewell. They had prepared food for the mourners and arranged wood for his cremation.

However, in the ambulance, his grandson felt a movement in his hand. He checked his pulse and found that he had a heartbeat. He then asked the ambulance driver to take him to the closest hospital. There, the doctors confirmed that Brar was alive.

How did Brar ‘die’ in Patiala Balwan Singh, one of Brar’s grandsons, told NDTV that a few days ago, the 80-year-old had fallen ill. He was taken to a hospital in Patiala by Balwan Singh’s brother for treatment. He was put on a ventilator for four days before the doctors pronounced him dead on Thursday morning.

“My brother in Patiala called us around 9 am on Thursday and told us that our grandfather had passed away. He was bringing him to Nising (about 100 km away) in an ambulance for his final rites. We had informed our relatives and other local residents who knew him and they had gathered to grieve his death. We had set up a tent and arranged food for the mourners. We had also collected wood for the cremation,” Balwan Singh said.

While the ambulance was carrying Brar’s ‘body’ to his home, it hit a pothole in Dhand village in Haryana and his grandson noticed a movement in his hand. He was taken to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared him alive. He was then referred to a hospital in Nising, and later to NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal. His condition is critical.

“We cannot say that the patient had died. When he came to us, he had blood pressure, pulse and breathing. We don’t know what went wrong at the other hospital, whether it was a technical glitch or something else,” Dr Netrapal from NP Rawal Hospital said. The doctor also said that Brar had a chest infection that made his breathing difficult.