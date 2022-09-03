New Delhi: A man has filed a petition seeking a response from the makers of Covishield vaccine claiming that the vaccine caused his daughter's death. He has demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the Indian-vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII). Regarding the same, the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to Government of India, Serum Institute, Bill Gates, AIIMS director, DCGI chief & others on a petition filed by a man named Dilip Lunawat seeking Rs 1000 crore as compensation for the death of his daughter Dr Snehal Lunawat after taking Covishield vaccine as per an ANI report.

The matter has been posted for hearing on November 17.

The petitioner stated that his daughter, medical student, was persuaded to take the Covid-19 vaccine at her college in Nashik in January, 2021 as she was a health worker. After taking the vaccine, she reportedly had a severe headache, experienced vomitting and was admitted to a hospital. The doctors had then declared that she had bleeding in her brain.

Snehal died on March 1, 2021, and side-effects of the vaccine were the cause, it claimed.

The petition relied on a report submitted by the Central government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021, which purportedly admitted that his daughter's death was due to the side-effects of Covishield. The petition demanded a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the SII.

