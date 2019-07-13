Man dies in Kolkata metro station after getting dragged for several metres with hand stuck inside coach

In an unfortunate incident, a man died on Saturday at a Kolkata metro station after he was dragged on for several metres with his hand stuck in the doors of a coach.

Live TV

At the Park Street station, the hand of the person got stuck between the gates of the metro after sensor failure. With his hand still inside the train, he was yanked by the train for a short distance. The moment the motor man applied the emergency brakes, he fell to his death on the metro track.

The incident occurred at around 6.40 pm. The passenger has been identified as 66-year-old Sajal Kumar Kanjilal a resident of Bosepukur Road, Kasba. He was declared brought dead at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata.

The motor man and conducting motor man of the rake has been suspended. The metro service has currently been suspended between Central and Tollygunge stations.