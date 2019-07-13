close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata Metro station

Man dies in Kolkata metro station after getting dragged for several metres with hand stuck inside coach

At the Park Street station, the hand of the person got stuck between the gates of the metro after sensor failure.

Man dies in Kolkata metro station after getting dragged for several metres with hand stuck inside coach

In an unfortunate incident, a man died on Saturday at a Kolkata metro station after he was dragged on for several metres with his hand stuck in the doors of a coach.

Live TV

At the Park Street station, the hand of the person got stuck between the gates of the metro after sensor failure. With his hand still inside the train, he was yanked by the train for a short distance. The moment the motor man applied the emergency brakes, he fell to his death on the metro track. 

The incident occurred at around 6.40 pm. The passenger has been identified as 66-year-old Sajal Kumar Kanjilal a resident of Bosepukur Road, Kasba. He was declared brought dead at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata.

The motor man and conducting motor man of the rake has been suspended. The metro service has currently been suspended between Central and Tollygunge stations.

Tags:
Kolkata Metro stationPark Street metro stationKolkata metro station accident
Next
Story

Amit Shah reviews current flood situation in high-level meeting, directs officials to provide assistance to affected areas

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa