Man Dies In Police Custody In Lucknow, Family Claims Cops Beat Him To Death

A 24-year-old man who was arrested during a raid on a gambling den here died in police custody, officials said on Saturday.

The family of the man, Aman Gautam, alleged that he was beaten to death by the cops, a charge denied by police that claimed that he died of heart attack.

According to officials, a police team conducted a raid in Ambedkar Park in Sector 8, Vikasnagar here on Friday night following reports of gambling activities.

"Two individuals, including Aman Gautam (24), were apprehended and taken into custody," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Jitendra Kumar Dubey said.

"While being taken to the police station, Gautam's condition deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," he said.

Gautam's family claimed he was beaten to death by police. Police, however, refuted the charge and said the cause of his death will be known after the post-mortem report comes.

Whereas in a press statement on Saturday night, the police said, "According to the postmortem report of the deceased conducted by a panel of three doctors, no visible injuries were found on the body and the cause of death was found to be heart attack (cardiogenic shock). Further legal action is being taken in the case."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati expressed grief over the man's death and demanded action against the guilty policemen.

"The death of a Dalit youth, who had gone for a walk in Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Park in Mohalla Ganjraha Purva of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, due to police brutality yesterday evening is extremely sad," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

People are angry due to this incident and the government should take strict action against the guilty policemen, the former chief minister said.