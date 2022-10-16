Man dies in street brawl in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar

New Delhi: A man was killed while his friend was injured in a fight with another group in Central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the night of October 12, they said. According to police, there was a fight between two groups, with three people on each side. The brawl happened when Nitesh, Alok, and Monty stopped three people on a bike and assaulted one of them who fell on the ground.

As the bike got disbalanced, the other two too fell on the ground and a scuffle ensued between the two groups, a senior police officer said.

Since no one gave any statement at the time, a case was registered under section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on DD entry at Ranjit Nagar Police Station and an investigation was taken up, said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

On Saturday night, Nitesh succumbed to his injuries, she said. Meanwhile, the police have identified the three accused who are absconding, she added.

"The footage of the incident reveal that the quarrel was started by Nitesh and Alok. However, in the end, the other party overpowered them and assaulted them. Both Nitesh and Alok have previous criminal records," the DCP said. The exact reason for the fight is not clear, she said.