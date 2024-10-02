Advertisement
Man Drugs, Rapes 55-Year-Old Woman In Delhi, Probe On

|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 09:26 PM IST|Source: PTI
Man Drugs, Rapes 55-Year-Old Woman In Delhi, Probe On Representational Image. (Pexels)

New Delhi: A 55-year-old woman has alleged that she was drugged and then sexually assaulted by a man she had befriended a few months earlier, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sunil (35), they said.

According to police, they received a PCR call at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on September 30, reporting a sexual assault.

The woman told the police she met the accused on January 1 near Lodhi Road. He introduced himself as a driver of a company and offered her a lift.

Sunil asked the woman to assist him in finding a flat in Delhi, leading them to exchange phone numbers and maintain regular contact, police said.

The woman alleged that on June 20, Sunil invited her to Safdarjung where he gave her a laced drink and she lost consciousness, they said.

She said that he took her to a hotel where he allegedly raped her, police said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under sections of rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

