Supreme Court lawyer representing actor Raveena Tandon, Sana Raees Khan has sent a defamation notice to a guy claiming to be a journalist. The man had shared the alleged road rage video on his X handle levelling serious allegations against Tandon. Adv Khan’s notice emphasises the gravity of the accusations and seeks to hold those responsible for disseminating false information accountable.

Sana Raees Khan stated that the notice is a broader protest against the widespread problem of slander and defamation in the media as well as a defence of her. The distinction between news and sensationalism frequently becomes hazy in today's fast-paced digital environment, which encourages the circulation of false and unreliable information.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan states that Right to privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution of India. The Supreme Court has held that the Right to privacy is integral to freedoms guaranteed across fundamental rights and is an intrinsic aspect of dignity, autonomy and liberty. "Celebrities, like any individual, have a Right to privacy under Indian law. This includes protection from unwarranted intrusion into their personal lives, unless there is a legitimate public interest. Defamation laws in India protect individuals from false statements that damage their reputation or standing in the community," said Khan.

While celebrities may have a reduced expectation of privacy in certain aspects of their lives due to their public profile, allegations of alcoholism should still be handled with caution. Public interest must be balanced against their right to privacy and the potential harm caused by false perceptions. "In case of defamatory statements or privacy violations, legal remedies such as civil lawsuits for damages or seeking injunctions against further publication may be pursued. It’s crucial to address the delicate balance between public interest and an individual's right to privacy, especially for public figures like Bollywood personalities," she added.

Khan further stated that the video in question encourages a perception that Bollywood personalities are habituated to alcohol and the same needs to be condemned in no uncertain terms. "Raveena Tandon has endured unwarranted scrutiny and speculation, and enough is enough. We will not allow her name to be dragged through the mud any longer. In the face of baseless allegations and sensationalism, we stand as a bulwark of truth and integrity. We will not stand idly by if there are attempts to tarnish her reputation by false narratives," said the advocate.

Khan continued that the foundation of reliable journalism is accurate reporting, which guarantees that the general audience is given news that is impartial and truthful. She added that as social media has grown, so too has the spread of misleading information, frequently with severe implications for the people it targets. Tandon and her lawyer Sana Raees Khan hope to create a precedent for other famous figures who may fall prey to similar digital manipulation by pursuing a strong legal case. Khan emphasized that disseminating such misleading material is an assault on one's dignity as well as a privacy infringement.