Man held for offering fake RT-PCR COVID-19 negative certificates for Rs 500

Chennai: What if you’re headed abroad urgently and could get a COVID-19 Negative RT-PCR test in under 30 minutes? That too, for as less as Rs 500 (7 USD approx)! Too good to be true? Nearly 500 travellers who flew out from Chennai have used this shortcut to get fake RT-PCR test certificates and travel abroad.

The matter came to light after a legitimate medical test lab owner understood that someone was misusing his credentials to earn some quick money.

Hariz Parvez, a Chennai-resident has been operating a medical test center, which also performs the COVID-19 RT-PCR test. However, he learnt that fake COVID-19 test certificates were being issued in the name of his own facility. He had even seen advertisements regarding such tests, circulating on WhatsApp. The ads claimed to offer near-instant COVID-19 test certificates for air travelers, at the cost of Rs 500.

In order to try this out, Parvez digitally transferred Rs 500 to the said service provider. Shortly after having transferred the amount, he had also received his test certificate. Realizing that this malpractice had been happening under his own test facility’s name, he filed a Police complaint.

Cops from the Cyber Crime department tracked down the mobile number and identified Inbar Khan, a Chennai-based individual, who had been running this fake service. It was also learnt that he had been doing it for the last six months.

It was also learnt that Inbar Khan was involved in smuggling and related activities. He also used his connections with smugglers to provide RT-PCR certificates for over 500 couriers who were involved in enabling smuggling activities.

Khan was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. However, the lookout for his accomplice continues.

