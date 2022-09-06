NewsIndia
YOGI ADITYANATH

Man held for posting objectionable remarks against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

As per reports, he allegedly posted certain objectionable remarks against the UP CM on social media and also shared them in groups.

Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:15 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • On Monday, he allegedly posted certain objectionable remarks on social media and also shared them in groups

New Delhi: A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the changing of names of municipal wards.
Accused Bhola Yadav, a resident of Matsyendra Nagar (this place was called Nausad until recently) under Gida police station limits was upset with the change of names, including that of the ward he lives in.

On Monday, he allegedly posted certain objectionable remarks on social media and also shared them in groups. Taking offense, one Shubhankar Yadav, a resident of Belipar area, filed a police complaint.

Yadav was booked under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody, Gida police station SHO Rahul Kumar Singh said.

Gorakhpur municipal corporation recently announced to change the names of some of its wards following delimitation. While there were 70 wards in Gorakhpur earlier, 10 wards will be added after the delimitation exercise.

 

