हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaipur

Man killed after fire breaks out due to short-circuit at cracker warehouse in Jaipur

Investigations revealed that crackers were stored illegally inside the house in the residential area that led to the incident. 

Man killed after fire breaks out due to short-circuit at cracker warehouse in Jaipur
Representational Image

JAIPUR: One person was killed on Tuesday (August 18) after a fire broke out at a fireworks warehouse in Rajasthan's Jaipur. According to the police, the man was injured after the fire broke out due to a short-circuit at the warehouse. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. 

Police said that the cracker godown was set up at a basement inside a house in Shankar Gurjar lane at Subhash Chowk area in Jaipur. Five firetenders arrived at the spot almost 30 minutes after the fire broke out and controlled the flames after 30 minutes. 

Investigations revealed that crackers were stored illegally inside the house in the residential area that led to the incident. 

An investigation has been launched into the incident. 

Tags:
Jaipurfireworks warehousecracker unit firecracker factor fireJaipur firefiretenders
Next
Story

Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla encounter, search on
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Nepal tries to proove Kalapaani it's own area on international level