Man killed after fire breaks out due to short-circuit at cracker warehouse in Jaipur

JAIPUR: One person was killed on Tuesday (August 18) after a fire broke out at a fireworks warehouse in Rajasthan's Jaipur. According to the police, the man was injured after the fire broke out due to a short-circuit at the warehouse. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police said that the cracker godown was set up at a basement inside a house in Shankar Gurjar lane at Subhash Chowk area in Jaipur. Five firetenders arrived at the spot almost 30 minutes after the fire broke out and controlled the flames after 30 minutes.

Investigations revealed that crackers were stored illegally inside the house in the residential area that led to the incident.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.