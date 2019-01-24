हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Man kills friend, chops body in over 200 pieces, flushes it down the toilet

Police told PTI that 40-year-old Pintu Sharma was arrested for murdering his 53-year-old friend, Ganesh Kolhatkar.

MUMBAI: In a gruesome murder, a man in Maharashtra killed his friend and chopped his body into over 200 pieces before flushing them down a toilet.

But the killer's luck ran out when the blocked sewage system led the police to him.

Police told PTI that 40-year-old Pintu Sharma was arrested for murdering his 53-year-old friend, Ganesh Kolhatkar.

Addressing a news conference, DySP Jayant Bajbale said Pintu killed Ganesh due to a dispute over financial dealings between the two. He added that Sharma used to invest in shares, while the Ganesh was running a printing press in Mira Road.

Talking to PTI, the senior police office said that the accused had lent the victim a sum of Rs 1 lakh for his business, of which Ganesh had already returned Rs 40,000 to the former but on January 15, the accused brought the victim to a rented flat and a fight started between the two over the remaining Rs 60,000.

Pintu said in his confession before the police that during the verbal altercation, he pushed Ganesh following which he died. In order to hide his crime, Pintu cut the body into over 200 pieces using a saw and dumped them into the toilet but the sewage system got blocked, Bajbale added. When the workers were called to clean the septic tank in the building they found pieces of human flesh blocking the sewage drainage system. 

Police arrested Sharma after they checked all the closed flats in the building and found foul smell emanating from the flat which was taken on rent by Sharma.

(with agency inputs)

