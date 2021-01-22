हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vadodara

Man loses lakhs after termites feast on cash bundles secured in Bank of Baroda locker

Representational image

VADODARA: Money is no longer safe even if it is secured in a bank locker and this was proved once again.

A man got a shocker of his life after he got to know that the Rs 2 lakh cash he had kept in his bank locker were feasted by termites. According to reports, Rehna Qutubddin Desarwal, hailing from Vadodara in Gujarat, had kept Rs 2.20 lakh cash in a locker at the Bank of Baroda branch at Pratap Nagar in the city.  Reports stated that he had kept the cash bundles in locker number 252 which were eaten by termites. 

Following the incident, he raised a complaint with the bank manager and informed him about the incident. He demanded that the bank refund the money which he lost due to the termites. The incident has also raised questions about the safety and security of the Bank of Baroda branch. 

