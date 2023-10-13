Man Opens Fire On New Delhi Bound Rajdhani Express After Altercation With TTE

New Delhi: A 41-year-old army man, who was identified as Harvinder Singh, shot his gun inside the New Delhi Rajdhani Express following a heated argument with the TTE over his ticket, Eastern Railway said. The incident did not cause any injuries or deaths, it added. "A trespasser, reportedly named Harvinder Singh, aged about 41 years and working in the Indian Army, who boarded the B-8 coach of the 12313 UP Sealdah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express from Dhanbad with improper ticket started firing after an altercation with coach TTE," according to a statement by the Eastern Railway.

The statement further said that the man had mistakenly boarded the 12313 UP Sealdah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express from Dhanbad instead of the Howrah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which he had a ticket for.

He was caught by the RPF escort of the train and taken off at Koderma station, where he was handed over to the local police. The Eastern Railway urged all passengers to travel with proper tickets only.