trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674658
NewsIndia
RAJDHANI EXPRESS FIRING. HOWRAH-NEW DELHI RAJDHANI

Man Opens Fire On New Delhi Bound Rajdhani Express After Altercation With TTE

The man had mistakenly boarded the 12313 UP Sealdah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express from Dhanbad instead of the Howrah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which he had a ticket for.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Man Opens Fire On New Delhi Bound Rajdhani Express After Altercation With TTE

New Delhi: A 41-year-old army man, who was identified as Harvinder Singh, shot his gun inside the New Delhi Rajdhani Express following a heated argument with the TTE over his ticket, Eastern Railway said. The incident did not cause any injuries or deaths, it added. "A trespasser, reportedly named Harvinder Singh, aged about 41 years and working in the Indian Army, who boarded the B-8 coach of the 12313 UP Sealdah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express from Dhanbad with improper ticket started firing after an altercation with coach TTE," according to a statement by the Eastern Railway.

The statement further said that the man had mistakenly boarded the 12313 UP Sealdah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express from Dhanbad instead of the Howrah - New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which he had a ticket for.

He was caught by the RPF escort of the train and taken off at Koderma station, where he was handed over to the local police. The Eastern Railway urged all passengers to travel with proper tickets only.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?