Man posing as CRPF constable nabbed in Delhi metro station

A man posing as a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was nabbed at Chandni Chowk metro station in the national capital, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) caught the man on Saturday. According to the picture tweeted by ANI, his name on the badge reads, Nadeem Khan.

On searching him, two Aadhar Cards with a different date of birth, father’s name and addresses along with a mobile phone were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

