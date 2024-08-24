Advertisement
Man Promises Woman A Job, Dupes Her Of Rs.12.65 Lakh, Later Hacks Into Her Insta

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for duping a woman of Rs 12.65 lakh under the pretext of getting her a job and hacking into her Instagram account and sharing objectionable messages, an official said on Saturday.

|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 03:11 PM IST|Source: PTI
Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for duping a woman of Rs 12.65 lakh under the pretext of getting her a job and hacking into her Instagram account and sharing objectionable messages, an official said on Saturday.

Quoting the complaint, an official from APMC police station said that the 20-year-old accused had promised the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Turbhegaon, to get her placed in a public sector undertaking.

Since July 2021, the accused took Rs 12.65 from the woman but she did get the job. When the woman demanded her money back, the accused allegedly said he would die by suicide and put the blame on her. He then threatened to harm her family members, the official said.

The man also hacked the woman’s Instagram account and shared objectionable posts. Police recently booked the man for criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and under the IT Act, the official added.

