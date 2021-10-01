हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
murder

Man slashes classmate's throat outside examination hall in Kerala

The two were seen walking together and after an argument, the man took out the knife and slashed the female student's neck.

Man slashes classmate&#039;s throat outside examination hall in Kerala
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a college student's neck was slashed by her classmate soon after she came out from an examination hall at a premier college in Kerala' Kottayam district on Friday. The incident took place inside the St. Thomas College in Palai town of Kottayam district.

The student was brought dead to a nearby hospital, while the male student, who committed the crime, remained in the college and surrendered before the police when they came to the college after being informed about the incident. The male student has been identified as 22-year-old Abhishek Baiju.

According to the preliminary information, the University examination was going on and there were very few students outside. Both the students had completed their exams and had come out from the examination hall.

The two were seen walking together and after an argument, the man took out the knife and slashed the female student's neck. Soon she dropped down and was quickly rushed to the hospital, but she could not make it to the hospital.

Both were final year students in the BBA course in Food Processing Technology.

D Shilpa, the Kottayam Rural Superintendent of Police said the police have started doing their job and a detailed probe has begun.

A college security person standing at a distance from the spot where the female student was attacked, said he saw the two were engaged in an argument and the male student started beating the woman. At this point, the guard started to move towards them but before he could do anything, the woman was attacked.

Baiju was taken to the police station and was being questioned. Sources said that Baiju was probably a jilted lover.

