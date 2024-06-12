Gansgter Suspected Of Issuing Death Threats To Gadkari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans In Karnataka Court, Thrashed

A gansgter who was detained on suspicion of threatening Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and a senior IPS officer was reportedly thrashed inside the courtroom for raising Pro-Pakistan slogans on Wednesday in the Karnataka city of Belagavi. When brought before the district court, the arrested gangster Jayesh Pujari, who had threatened to blow up Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office and demanded a ransom from jail, shouted "Pakistan Zindabad," according to the police.

As soon as he raised the pro-Pakistan slogans, the advocates and other attendees in the court began thrashing him. With some difficulty, the police team that had brought him to court was able to rescue him and get him out of there. He was later taken to the APMC police station.

A video of the incident is increasingly going viral on social media. Jayesh Pujari appeared in court in connection with the death threat made against Karnataka IPS officer Alok Kumar.

Chaos erupted in the #BelagaviCourt on Wednesday when #JayeshPoojari from #Puttur, #Mangaluru, the accused who allegedly issued death threats to Union Minister #NitinGadkari and IPS officer #AlokKumar, shouted Pro-Pakistan slogans during his appearance.



The court premises,… pic.twitter.com/wFcmGOn7NG — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) June 12, 2024

News agency IANS quoting sources said that Jayesh Pujari raised pro-Pakistan slogans after being denied the right to present his case in court.Pujari is from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada District and is currently imprisoned in Hindalga Central Prison. The police will file a separate case against him for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in court, IANS quoted sources as saying.