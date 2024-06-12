Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757124
NewsIndia
PRO-PAKISTAN SLOGANS

Gansgter Suspected Of Issuing Death Threats To Gadkari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans In Karnataka Court, Thrashed

A video of the incident is increasingly going viral on social media. Jayesh Pujari was detained on suspicion of threatening Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and a senior Karnataka IPS officer.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gansgter Suspected Of Issuing Death Threats To Gadkari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans In Karnataka Court, Thrashed Social Media

A gansgter who was detained on suspicion of threatening Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and a senior IPS officer was reportedly thrashed inside the courtroom for raising Pro-Pakistan slogans on Wednesday in the Karnataka city of Belagavi. When brought before the district court, the arrested gangster Jayesh Pujari, who had threatened to blow up Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office and demanded a ransom from jail, shouted "Pakistan Zindabad," according to the police.

As soon as he raised the pro-Pakistan slogans, the advocates and other attendees in the court began thrashing him. With some difficulty, the police team that had brought him to court was able to rescue him and get him out of there. He was later taken to the APMC police station.

A video of the incident is increasingly going viral on social media. Jayesh Pujari appeared in court in connection with the death threat made against Karnataka IPS officer Alok Kumar.

News agency IANS quoting sources said that Jayesh Pujari raised pro-Pakistan slogans after being denied the right to present his case in court.Pujari is from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada District and is currently imprisoned in Hindalga Central Prison. The police will file a separate case against him for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in court, IANS quoted sources as saying.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA Video
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
DNA Video
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
DNA Video
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: One runway...two planes...watch Viral Video!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete list of ministers of Modi 3.0
DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition