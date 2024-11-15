Advertisement
UP NEWS

Man Tossed In Air After Crashing His Bike Into Bull In Greater Noida - Watch Viral Video

In the viral video, the bull was seen charging at the bike, leading to the collision.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 07:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Man Tossed In Air After Crashing His Bike Into Bull In Greater Noida - Watch Viral Video Bull collides with bike in Noida (Photo: X/@greaternoidaw)

Greater Noida Viral Video: A bizarre incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida where a biker sustained injuries after a bull crashed into his bike, after which the rider lost control and fell on the road.

The incident took place near Supertech Oxford Square, Sector 16-B of Greater Noida West, on Wednesday evening. The video of the incident went viral. In the clip, the bull was seen charging at the bike, leading to the collision.

Following the incident, onlookers on the road helped the rider. The rider fortunately escaped with minor injuries. The incident was recorded by a passing motorist. It occurred around 8:30 PM. Bisrakh Kotwali Police confirmed that no complaint was filed pertaining to the incident. This incident highlights the ongoing concerns about stray bull attacks in the region.

