Man Tossed In Air After Crashing His Bike Into Bull In Greater Noida - Watch Viral Video
In the viral video, the bull was seen charging at the bike, leading to the collision.
Greater Noida Viral Video: A bizarre incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida where a biker sustained injuries after a bull crashed into his bike, after which the rider lost control and fell on the road.
The incident took place near Supertech Oxford Square, Sector 16-B of Greater Noida West, on Wednesday evening. The video of the incident went viral. In the clip, the bull was seen charging at the bike, leading to the collision.
This accident happened just now in front of Supertech Oxford Square in Sector 16-B, Greno West.
People should ride carefully and wear helmet pic.twitter.com/ByaYTrqH3L — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) November 13, 2024
Following the incident, onlookers on the road helped the rider. The rider fortunately escaped with minor injuries. The incident was recorded by a passing motorist. It occurred around 8:30 PM. Bisrakh Kotwali Police confirmed that no complaint was filed pertaining to the incident. This incident highlights the ongoing concerns about stray bull attacks in the region.
