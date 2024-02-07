trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718640
HOME MINISTRY SECURITY BREACH

Man Tries To Breach Home Ministry's Security Using Fake ID; Arrested

The police identified the accused as Aditya. Police sources said that Aditya was trying to enter the Home Ministry office in the North Block with a fake identity card.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
New Delhi: A panic was triggered after the news of an attempt to breach the Home Ministry office by an unknown youth, following the breach of the Parliament. According to the information, a man was trying to enter the office of the Home Ministry located in the North Block with a fake identity card, who was arrested by the police.

The police identified the accused as Aditya. Police sources said that Aditya was trying to enter the Home Ministry office in the North Block with a fake identity card. When the security personnel deployed there checked Aditya’s identity card, it was found to be fake.

Works At NITI Aayog

After that, the police was informed and they arrested Aditya. During the interrogation, Aditya said that he works as a stenographer at the NITI Aayog.

The police is verifying this claim. Aditya is said to be a resident of a village near Ayodhya. This incident happened yesterday evening. The interrogation of the intruder is underway.

