Man, two wives jump to death from 8th floor of Ghaziabad apartment, 2 children strangled

In a shocking incident, three members of a family allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of their apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A husband and his two wives jumped from the eighth floor of their Indirapuram apartment in Vaibhav Khand area on Monday night. Before the trio took this step, they strangled their two children--a daughter and a son--and stabbed them while they were sleeping inside the house. The girl was 10-year-old and the boy 11-year-old.

Initially, while one of the women died at the spot, another woman was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. According to an initial investigation, the reason for the incident is domestic discord and financial crisis.

A suicide note recovered cited financial crisis as the reason for this step. The man has been identified as Gulshan and his two wives--Parveen and Sanjana.

A pet rabbit was also strangled. Further investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.