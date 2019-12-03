हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghaziabad suicide

Man, two wives jump to death from 8th floor of Ghaziabad apartment, 2 children strangled

Initially, while one of the women died at the spot, another woman was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. According to an initial investigation, the reason for the incident is domestic discord and financial crisis. 

Man, two wives jump to death from 8th floor of Ghaziabad apartment, 2 children strangled
Play

In a shocking incident, three members of a family allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of their apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A husband and his two wives jumped from the eighth floor of their Indirapuram apartment in Vaibhav Khand area on Monday night. Before the trio took this step, they strangled their two children--a daughter and a son--and stabbed them while they were sleeping inside the house. The girl was 10-year-old and the boy 11-year-old.

Live TV

Initially, while one of the women died at the spot, another woman was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. According to an initial investigation, the reason for the incident is domestic discord and financial crisis.

A suicide note recovered cited financial crisis as the reason for this step. The man has been identified as Gulshan and his two wives--Parveen and Sanjana.

A pet rabbit was also strangled. Further investigation is underway. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
Ghaziabad suicideGhaziabad family suicideUttar Pradesh Suicide
Next
Story

Dawood Ibrahim silent on phone for 3 years, but still operating from Karachi

Must Watch

PT10M10S

DNA: Bhopal Gas Tragedy | 35th Anniversary | Everything you need to know