Man Vs Wild host Bear Grylls calls PM Narendra Modi iconic global leader, says working with him a privilege

Ahead of the special episode of Man Vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls, the show host addressed the PM as an "iconic global leader" and called it "a real privilege" working with him.

Live TV

The show, scheduled to air on August 12 on the Discovery Network, consisting 12 Discovery channels in India, at 9 pm will show a glimpse of PM Modi's "love for the environment", as he would share his "childhood incidents spent amidst nature". The PM will embark on an adventure with Grylls across Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Grylls said, "I’ve been a massive fan of India for many years, so for me to take such an iconic global leader like PM Modi on an adventure into the wild was a real privilege."

The show host was in India in February to shoot the adventure show at the Jim Corbett tiger reserve in Uttarakhand. For his popular show Man Vs Wild, Gear travels the globe looking for the most inhospitable places in which to use his extraordinary survival skills. The show which ran for seven seasons was also nominated for an Emmy Award.

In a trailer of the show, Edward Michael Grylls, better known as Bear Grylls, can be heard telling PM Modi, "You are the most important man in India, my job is to keep you alive."

Sharing the sneak peek of the show, Grylls took to Twitter to say: "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery".

In the short 45 second video, the PM can be seen welcoming Grylls to India. The PM can also be seen holding a weapon carved out of bamboo and other material collected from the forest. Modi and Grylls are riding on a small boat in a river.

Sharing the trailer of the show which will be aired on August 12 on Discovery channel, the PM had tweeted: "India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation. Thanks @BearGrylls for coming here!"