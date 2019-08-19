Man who claimed to run 100 meters in 11 seconds fails in speed test

Rameshwar Gurjar has been touted as India's answer to Usain Bolt. In a video which went viral on social media, he reportedly ran 100 meters in a blitzkrieg 11 seconds but in an official time trial in Bhopal's TT Stadium, the sprinter failed to impress.

All eyes were on Rameshwar at the TT Stadium as he got set to showcase his sprinting prowess. It was an anti-climax of sorts as he finished the speed test last, clocking 12.9 seconds to run the 100 meters. After the test, Rameshwar said that running barefoot could have helped him shelve precious seconds off his sprint time. He also said that he deserves another chance because he has been experiencing pain in his feet and back muscles.

Gurjar had been called in for the speed test by Madhya Pradesh's sports minister after a video of him running had gone viral online. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan had tweeted the video as well, asking Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to help Rameshwar.

India is blessed with talented individuals. Provided with right opportunity & right platform, they'll come out with flying colours to create history! Urge @IndiaSports Min. @KirenRijiju ji to extend support to this aspiring athlete to advance his skills! Thanks to @govindtimes. pic.twitter.com/ZlTAnSf6WO — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 16, 2019

Rameshwar will now spend a month in an academy in Bhopal where he will receive training. Another speed test would be conducted at the end of the month.