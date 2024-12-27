Advertisement
INDIAN PARLIAMENT

Man Who Set Himself On Fire Near Parliament, Dies During Treatment

On Wednesday, Jitendra from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building after pouring a petrol-like substance on his body. 

|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2024, 01:11 PM IST|Source: PTI
Man Who Set Himself On Fire Near Parliament, Dies During Treatment Picture source: PTI

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man who set himself on fire near the Parliament on Dec 25 died during treatment at RML hospital here on Friday, officials said. 

On Wednesday, Jitendra from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building after pouring a petrol-like substance on his body. 

The fire was extinguished with the help of security personnel deployed near the parliament. 

He was then taken to RML hospital and admitted to the burn wards. 

According to initial investigations, the man took the extreme step due to a dispute with some people back home in Baghpat. 

His family has been facing two cases of assault with another family in their village due to which he was upset, police said. 

According to the hospital authorities, he suffered 95 per cent of burn injuries and expired at 2.23 am on Friday. 

The cause of death was burn shock due to inhalational burns, resulting from 95 per cent of second-degree deep dermal burns, the authorities stated. 

A police officer said that Jitendra's body had been handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

