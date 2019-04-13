Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 date postponed: Latest update from Telangana Board

Telangana TS intermediate result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is not likely to release intermediate first and second year results on Saturday. As per latest updates, the Board has postponed TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results, but there's no official confirmation on the new date. Results are now likely to be announced on Monday, April 15, sources believe. Students can check their grades on official sites such as bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’.

The results website says "Results will be Announced Soon!' for TS 1st Year General Results, TS 1st Year Vocational Results, TS 2nd Year General Results and TS 2nd Year Vocational Results.

How to check Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019

1: Visit one of the following websites:

manabadi.com

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

schools9.com

bie.telangana.gov.in

examresults.net

2: In the next step, Click on TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2019 LIVE or AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE

3: On the new page, enter the Hall Ticket No

4: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

The mark sheet will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telangana intermediate first year and second year exams this year. TSBIE Intermediate exams for first year was held between February 27 to March 16, while the second year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18.