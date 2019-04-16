Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 expected on this date at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in

Telangana TS intermediate result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the results of intermediate first year and second year courses on April 18, latest reports suggest. Candidates can check their results on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. Speculation around dates of TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result has been doing rounds on social media for some time now. Earlier reports claimed that the results will be announced on Saturday, April 13. However, the results were later postponed.

How to check Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019

1: Visit one of the following websites:

manabadi.com

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

schools9.com

bie.telangana.gov.in

examresults.net

2: In the next step, Click on TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2019 LIVE or AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE

3: On the new page, enter the Hall Ticket No

4: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

5: Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’.

Student's scorecards will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point.

TSBIE Intermediate examination for first year was held between February 27 to March 16, while the second year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18.Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telangana intermediate first year and second year exams this year. Last year, the TS Inter Result for both first-year and second-year students was announced on April 14.

We request parents and students not to believe the fake messages doing rounds on social media and WhatsApp and log on to office sites (mentioned above) to check latest updates.