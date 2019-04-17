Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: How to check results tomorrow

Telangana TS intermediate result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce intermediate first-year and second-year results on April 18 on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telangana intermediate first year and second-year exams this year.

How to check Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019

1: Visit one of the following websites:

manabadi.com

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

schools9.com

bie.telangana.gov.in

examresults.net

2: Next, click on TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2019 LIVE or TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE

3: On the new page, enter the Hall Ticket No.

4: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

5: Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’.

The scorecard will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point.

TSBIE Intermediate examination for first year began on February 27 and continued till March 16. The second-year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 18. Last year, the TS Inter Result for both first-year and second-year students was announced on April 14.