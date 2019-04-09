हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TS Inter 1st year result

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 to be announced on this date

Candidates can check their results on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. 

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 to be announced on this date

Telangana TS intermediate result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the results of intermediate first year and second year on Wednesday, April 10. Candidates can check their results on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Telangana will be held on April 11, 2019. The Board is likely to release the results before April 10, said sources.

More than 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telengana intermediate first year and second year exams this year. 

How to check Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019

1: Visit one of the following websites:

  • manabadi.com
  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • schools9.com
  • bie.telangana.gov.in 
  • examresults.net

2: In the next step, click on Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 link. 
3: On the new page, input the required details and hit submit. 
4: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. 

TSBIE Intermediate examination for first year was held between February 27 to March 16, while the second year exams was conducted from February 28 to March 18.

Parents and students are requested not to believe the Fake WhatsApp messages doing rounds. As announced earlies, the TSBIE will declares the results in the second week of April. Last year, the TS Inter Result for both first-year and second-year students was announced on April 14. 

Tags:
TS Inter 1st year resultTS Inter 2nd Year ResultManabadi.comTelangana TS intermediate result 2019Telangana State Board of Intermediate EducationTSBIE
