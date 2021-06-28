Manabadi TS Inter 2021: Get direct link for Telangana class 12th result, 1.7 lakh students get A grade

TS Inter result 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education declared the result of TS Inter 2021 on Monday (June 28). Over 4.5 lakh students will be able to download their scorecard from the official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Print out of online results will act as the provisional marksheet or marks memo.

Telangana Inter result 2021 has also been released at unofficial websites; including manabadi.com, and examresults.net. However, it is advisable for candidates to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication.

It is to be noted that this year, students have been awarded grades and not mark for TS Inter results. Most of the students, as many as 1.76 lakh have got an A grade followed by 1.08 lakh who got D and 1.04 lakh who got B grade. Further, 61,887 students got C grade.

Also, since no exams were held this year due to the COVID pandemic and results have been declared on basis of special criteria, the TSBIE has decided against declaring the merit list. Thus, no toppers will be announced by the board for TS Inter 2nd year 2021.

Due to the pandemic, the Telangana govt has decided to promote all the 4.5 lakh students this year. This is the first time that the board has 100 per cent pass percentage, implying, all students have been promoted this year. This is the highest-ever pass percentage by TSBIE. Further, most of the students, over 1.76 lakh have got A grades.

In order to check TS Inter result from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, or results.cgg.gov.in, candidates can visit any of the websites and click on the second year of Inter result and check on the scorecard.

TS Inter Result 2021: How to download marks memo

Step 1: Visit the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Click on the stream - regular or vocation as applicable

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear download

