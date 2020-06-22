Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 declared; Check your result at bse.telangana.gov.in

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) on Monday (June 22) declared class 10 results. The student can check their marks from Telangana's board's official website-bse.telangana.gov.in.

The students can also check their TS SSC examination results via SMS by typing TS 10 Roll Number and then send it to 56263.

Students can also check your SSC results at private websites including examresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and the indiaresults.com.

The students should follow the steps given below to check their marks:

1. They should first visit the official website-bse.telangana.gov.in

2. As the homepage opens, click on TS SSC result link

3. Now, you should enter your roll number and other details on the box

4. You can now see your TS SSC result displayed on the screen

5. You should download your result and take a print out for further reference

Earlier, the class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 30, but the board decided to postpone it among COVID-19 outbreak.

The Telangana government decided not to conduct the pending exams and promote students on the basis of internal marks.

The decision was taken after a meeting attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who reportedly said that no exams would be held in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Only three SSC examinations were held when the lockdown was announced and the board could not hold the exams for the remaining nine subjects, including English, Mathematics, and Science.