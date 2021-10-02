'Management is really bad, feels like being an orphan': Former IRS officer Preeta Harit resigns from Congress

New Delhi: Former IRS officer Preeta Harit on Friday (October 1, 2021) resigned from Congress and said that the management is really bad and that it felt like being an orphan in the party. Harit, who was inducted into Congress in 2019, said she had joined the party to work for the rights of the Dalit Bahujan community but the party is ignoring their issues.

"The management is really bad here. It feels like being an orphan. They did not make use of our services. I have joined the party to work for the rights of the Dalit Bahujan community. But the party is ignoring their issues. There is so much confusion in the Congress party, we do not know whom to report and who will assign us work," Harit told ANI on her resignation from Congress.

Harit is the founder of Bahujan Samyak Sangathan and prior to joining Congress, she was serving as Principal Commissioner, Income Tax Department.

Her resignation has added to the woes of Congress which has been jostling to settle the turmoil in Punjab and Chhattisgarh. In Punjab, veteran Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh had stepped down from the Chief Ministerial post and has said that he would quit the party. Later, Navjot Singh Sidhu also tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. Subsequently, a minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to Sidhu, also resigned.

In Chhattisgarh, state health minister TS Singh Deo has been demanding a change of guard in the state. Soon after the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. On the other hand, more than a dozen Congress MLAs are now also camping in the national capital to extend their support to Baghel to continue to his post.

(With agency inputs)