Manali Snowstorm Strands 1,000 Vehicles, 700 Tourists Relocated To Safe Locations

A fresh spell of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali on Monday turned the region into a winter wonderland but also caused significant disruptions. Over 1,000 vehicles were stranded between Solang and the Atal Tunnel, leaving tourists stuck for hours in freezing conditions.

Police launched a large-scale rescue operation, successfully relocating around 700 tourists to safe locations. Visuals from the area showed police personnel assisting stranded drivers and passengers as snow continued to blanket the roads. Local authorities coordinated efforts to manage the situation, which was worsened by the influx of tourists arriving for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, Shimla was also draped in a pristine sheet of snow, delighting visitors and giving a much-needed boost to the local tourism industry. The snowfall, following a two-week gap since the last snowfall on December 8, has revived hopes for a strong holiday season after the industry suffered significant losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourists flocking to the region were enchanted by the snow-covered hills, with many extending their stays to bask in the wintry charm. For some, the snowfall was an unexpected treat.

Hemant, a tourist from Rewari, Haryana, shared his joy at experiencing snowfall for the first time. “The snowfall is such a beautiful sight. The weather is amazing. We didn’t expect this at all, but when we woke up this morning, there was snow. We were planning to leave, but now we’ve decided to stay longer. This is the first snowfall I’ve ever seen, and it’s a lifetime experience for me.”

Pramod Yogi, a visitor from Faridabad, Haryana, echoed similar sentiments. “The joy this snowfall has brought is beyond words. Experiencing the stunning beauty of nature for the first time in my life has been amazing. Watching the snowfall has been a thrilling experience, and I would recommend everyone to come here to witness and enjoy it.”

The snow has also brought optimism to local businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, which hopes to capitalize on the extended tourist season. The festive atmosphere and the promise of a “White Christmas” have drawn tourists from across the country, creating a buzz in the region.