Mangaluru Auto Blast: Cops raid accused Shariq's home; suspect found with fake ID - Top facts

MANGALURU: The autorickshaw blast on Saturday evening in Mangaluru, Karnataka has been termed as an 'act of terror' by the Karnataka police, and the accused, identified as Shariq, is currently admitted to the Father Muller Hospital. The man accused of orchestrating the blast has sustained 40-45 percent burn injuries due to the autorickshaw fire in the Kankanadi police station area at around 5 pm on Saturday as per an ANI report. Both - the auto driver and passenger were admitted to a hospital. According to Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, the bomb was planted there to disrupt harmony in the area. "It was a low-intensity IED explosion. There was an attempt to disrupt harmony in the area, and it was averted. Right now we`ve no info to suggest this blast related to the Coimbatore blast," he said as quoted by ANI. On Monday, the cops raided the main suspect Shariq's home who was a passenger in the auto.

Karnataka | Mangaluru Police displays the material recovered from the residence of Mangaluru autorickshaw blast accused, Sharik. pic.twitter.com/y3Atxfi96p — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

Auto driver not in condition to talk yet

The ADGP explained that more information will be gathered after the autorickshaw driver and the passenger are in a condition to talk. According to the police, the auto driver Purshottam Pujari had sustained 20-25 percent burn injuries and they have been trying to give him the required medical treatment to help him survive as "he needs to be interrogated".

MAIN ACCUSED IN HOSPITAL:

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast | Sharik, accused in the matter, admitted to Father Muller Hospital in Mangaluru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/pwM4bqjKkU — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

CM Bommai says govt will solve case

After the blast was linked to a terror act, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the government will crack this case. He said that the IED exploded inside a pressure cooker in an autorickshaw. Bommai said that the man, who was travelling in the auto might have terror links, but more information will come out after the detailed investigation.

Karnataka | If they establish that this is the same person whom we are suspecting then the family members will also be interrogated. One male & three female family members visited him. Probe underway: N Sashi Kumar, Commissioner of Police on Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case pic.twitter.com/s0iWukXKZB — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

IED exploded inside pressure cooker kept in auto

"All of you are aware of the blast in Mangaluru yesterday at 4.45 pm. Two including the auto driver and passenger are under treatment. The state police are investigating the matter and as per the primary information, it was because of an IED instrument," Bommai said.

The CM further said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies have already visited the spot and taken up the probe.

Karnataka | ADGP Alok Kumar visited Mangaluru autorickshaw blast site today



"It was a low-intensity IED explosion. There was an attempt to disrupt harmony in the area, and it was averted. Right now we've no info to suggest this blast related to Coimbatore blast," he says. pic.twitter.com/CptXszYs3d — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

"Since the injured are recuperating in hospital, more information will be procured from him. As this individual had visited several places including Coimbatore he may have links with terrorist groups. This information has been shared by police after a preliminary probe. Any links of this blast incident with the banned PFI will be known after a thorough investigation," he said.

NIA involved in case

Bommai also mentioned that the man was having a duplicate Aadhaar card and that the police are also investigating all the details. "Police are going through all the details of the person who had a duplicate Aadhaar card in which a Hubli address was also mentioned in it. More information also came out after his real address was investigated. NIA and other teams are here for further investigation. He is under treatment as his leg is injured. After he gains consciousness, more information will come out," CM said.

Act of terror in Mangaluru

Meanwhile, DGP Karnataka also said in a tweet on Sunday that the incident was "not accidental" but an "act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage."

"It`s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies," tweeted DGP Karnataka.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also suspected it to be a terror-related incident. Citing the incident Karnataka Home Minister said that the state police have launched an intensive investigation into the autorickshaw blast incident that took place in Mangalore."Along with the state police, central investigation teams will also join hands. The investigation will proceed swiftly," Jnanendra added.

(With ANI inputs)