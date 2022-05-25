हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mangaluru imposes Section 144 around Juma Masjid after Hindu temple-like structure found underneath mosque

Section 144 will be in place within a 500-meter area of Juma Masjid in Mangaluru till 8 am on May 26.

Mangaluru: Heavy police personnel has been deployed at Malali Juma Masjid in Mangaluru after right-wing organisations performed `Tambula Prashne` at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali on Wednesday morning. According to Mangaluru authorities, Section 144 will be in place within a 500-meter area of Juma Masjid in Mangaluru till 8 am on May 26.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal performed `Tambula Prashne` at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali this morning. 

It is noteworthy that a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21. The development came to the fore during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities. Following this, people have been suggesting that there is every possibility that a Hindu temple existed at the site.VHP leaders had appealed to the district administration to stop the work till the documents were verified. 

