Mango diplomacy: Bangladesh PM Shiekh Hasina gifts 2600 kg mangoes to India

New Delhi: Bangladesh's Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina has sent 2600 kg of Haribhanga mangoes to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what is seen as Dhaka's ‘mango diplomacy’.

The recipients of the mangoes also included West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Tripura CM Biplab Deb.

The mangoes reached Bangladeshi High Commission in Delhi on Monday and were dispatched to the Ministry of External Affairs. The mangoes reached Kolkata on Sunday via Benapole Petrapol land border and were later transported to Delhi via train.

Speaking to Zee Media, Bangladesh Foreign Minister said, "We have very sweet and delicious mangoes and we produced plenty of them. We would like to share our happiness and of course, delicious mangoes with our neighbors and friends in this historic year of Mujib Borsho and Golden Jubilee year of our independence. Therefore, we sent mangoes as a gift to our neighbors and friends. Let them share our joys and happiness."

Haribhanga Manogies are cultivated in northwestern part of the country, with Rangpur district being the key region. In the past, PM Hasina has sent ‘Hilsa’ fish, one of the most favoured, to the Indian leadership.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran explained, "Mango season in Bangladesh lasts for four months, from May to September and harvesting peaks during June-July. Every year Bangladesh farmers harvest around 2.70 to 2.80 million tonnes of Mango.”

Notably, Bangladeshi mango varieties include Haribhanga, Gopalbogh, Khirsapat, Himsagar, Mohonbhog and Amropali.

India and Bangladesh share a good relationship, with Indian PM Modi having visited the country earlier this year for the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Both countries are focusing on increasing connectivity and trade.

Apart from India, Bangladesh has sent mangoes to Bhutan and consignments will also be sent to the leadership of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

