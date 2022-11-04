topStoriesenglish
Manik Sarkar calls secular parties to unite to resist BJP's bid to loot votes in 2023 Tripura Assembly polls

2023 Tripura Assembly elections: Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar came down heavily on the ruling BJP and said that the saffron camp, "scared of defeat" in the 2023 elections, is trying to scuttle political programmes organized by opposition parties in the state.

Edited By:  Arun Kumar Chaubey|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has called all "secular and democratic forces" to unite against the BJP
  • Sarkar said that the saffron camp's "bid to loot votes" during the upcoming assembly polls would be resisted by all means
  • Manik Sarkar said that the Left parties are expecting a positive response from all "secular" outfits

Manik Sarkar calls secular parties to unite to resist BJP's bid to loot votes in 2023 Tripura Assembly polls

Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has called all "secular and democratic forces" to unite against the "assault on people's liberty" by the BJP. Sarkar said that the saffron camp's "bid to loot votes" during the upcoming assembly polls would be resisted by all means while addressing a press conference here on Thursday night. The leader of the opposition in Tripura said that the Left parties are expecting a positive response from all "secular" outfits.

Sarkar insisted that "The CPI (M) seeks to corner the BJP and the RSS, intensify the political struggle and defeat the divisive forces. All secular and democratic forces are welcome to join the battle," adding that his party has decided that the local leadership will be allowed to take a call on the formation of electoral alliances in respective states.

Former Tripura Chief Minister came down heavily on the ruling BJP and said that the saffron camp, "scared of defeat" in the 2023 elections, is trying to scuttle political programmes organized by opposition parties in the state.

"The BJP will be living in a fool's paradise if it thinks that it can loot votes anymore. This time, people who are an integral part of the democratic process will resist such bids by all means," PTI quoted him as saying. 

Also read: 'TRUMP CARD' is PM Modi, but THESE factors to play a major role in Gujarat

Rubbishing Chief Minister Manik Saha's claims that the "law and order situation in the northeastern state is better than what it used to be" under the Left regime, adding "There are reports that police personnel share tea and biscuits with criminals at police stations. They ask women victims to discuss and sort out the problem with the perpetrators of crime."

Manik Sarkar2023 Tripura Assembly pollsTripura Assembly pollsTripura politicsChief Minister Manik Saha


