Manipur: 10 People Injured In Fresh Clash; Indian Army Soldier On Leave Killed

IMPHAL: At least 10 people, including a security force personnel, were injured during a clash between a mob and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) while security forces have recovered four looted arms and 138 different types of ammunition from Imphal East district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials said that Manipur Police arrested five persons with sophisticated weapons and wearing camouflage uniform at Porompat in Imphal East district on charges of impersonation.

Protesting against the arrests, a large number of men and women came out demanding their release and tried to storm Porompat police station. Joint security forces repelled this attack by firing tear gas shells. In this melee, nine civilians and an RAF personnel received minor injuries.

Manipur Police said that it is determined to carry on such raids and operations and make all out efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the state. Simultaneously, Manipur Police appeals to the general public to refrain from such protest and co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in bringing peace and normalcy in the state.

A police statement said that there have been reports of extortion, threats, misuse of police uniform and impersonation by armed miscreants. In view of this, Manipur Police has been making all out efforts to curb such illegal activities.

In another development, the body of an Indian Army soldier, who was kidnapped by some armed men on Saturday, was found in Imphal East district on Sunday, police said. The soldier was at home on leave.

Police officials said that three armed men abducted Serto Thangthang Kom, 49, of the Defence Service Corps (DSC), from his house at Tarung, Happy Valley in Imphal West district, at gunpoint on Saturday.

His bullet-riddled body was found at Khuningthek Village East in Imphal East district on Sunday. The soldier is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

The last rites would be conducted as per the wishes of the family. An Army team rushed to the house of the slain soldier to assist the bereaved family in all manners possible.

The Indian Army strongly condemned the cowardly killing and would stand by his grieving family in these difficult times. Thangthang, after taking voluntary retirement from 8th Assam Regiment, was re-engaged in the DSC a few years back. He was on leave from his duty and was to join on Monday.

His wife Somiwon Kom said that her family has been living in the Happy Valley area for the study of their two children.

President of Kom Union Manipur (KUM), Serto Ahou Kom said the Kom tribal community has been surviving as one of the minority communities in Manipur. Kom community is a peace loving society and it is not involved or siding with any community, he stated.