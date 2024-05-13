Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749153
NewsIndia
COHSEM

Manipur Board 12th Result 2024 COHSEM Class 12th Results Declared

The Manipur Board of Education released Class 12 result today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 13, 2024, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manipur Board 12th Result 2024 COHSEM Class 12th Results Declared

New Delhi: The Manipur Board of Education (COHSEM) released the results of the Higher Secondary examination (Class 12) on Monday, May 13.

The result has been announced on the official website of (COHSEM) manresults.nic.in today, students who appeared in the exam of Class 12 from the Manipur Board of Education can check their results on (COHSEM) site. Students are required to roll no and name to search the result.

A student who appeared in the Manipur board class 12 exam in the stream named Science, Arts, and Commerce in March this year can check their result now.

Steps To Check COHSEM 12th Result 

Step 1: Visit the COHSEM official website manresults.nic.in/.

Step 2: Once you visit the site, click the section dedicated to a result which is  "Results" or "Examination"

Step 3: In the result section, You will find the link mentioned "HSE Class 12 Results" or something similar

Step 4: Click the designated link. and then enter your roll no.

Step 5: After submitting your roll no, your resilt page will appear where you can see your marks. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales