Manipur Board 12th Result 2024 COHSEM Class 12th Results Declared

New Delhi: The Manipur Board of Education (COHSEM) released the results of the Higher Secondary examination (Class 12) on Monday, May 13.

The result has been announced on the official website of (COHSEM) manresults.nic.in today, students who appeared in the exam of Class 12 from the Manipur Board of Education can check their results on (COHSEM) site. Students are required to roll no and name to search the result.

A student who appeared in the Manipur board class 12 exam in the stream named Science, Arts, and Commerce in March this year can check their result now.

Steps To Check COHSEM 12th Result

Step 1: Visit the COHSEM official website manresults.nic.in/.

Step 2: Once you visit the site, click the section dedicated to a result which is "Results" or "Examination"

Step 3: In the result section, You will find the link mentioned "HSE Class 12 Results" or something similar

Step 4: Click the designated link. and then enter your roll no.

Step 5: After submitting your roll no, your resilt page will appear where you can see your marks.