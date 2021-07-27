Manipur class 10 result to release by July 31, check details here

New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) will release its class 10 results by July 31. More than 44,000 students are waiting for their Manipur class 10 results. Students who are expecting their results can check it on the official website of the board - bsem.nic.in.

Manipur Board had canceled its board examination due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The examination was scheduled to take place in May 2021. However, Education Minister S Rajen Singh announced on June 2021 that the board examination for both classes 10 and 12 would be cancelled. The examination was cancelled keeping in mind the situation arising due to COVIID-19 and after feedbacks from various stakeholders.

Following the announcement of the cancellation of the board examination, the Manipur government declared the assessment criteria for marking class 10 students.

The assessment criteria were announced in a meeting which was presided by Education Minster S Rajen Singh and several other BOSEM officials. The pass percentage overall for class 10 results last year was more than 65 per cent.

Manipur class 19 board results: Evaluation Criteria

Step 1: Manipur Board to mark students on the basis of their class 9 performance

Step 2: Class 9 results to have a weightage of 30 marks

Step 3: Internal assessment will also be taken into consideration. It will have 20 marks

Step 4: Marks obtained by students in their pre-board exams to have the weightage of 50 marks

Manipur Education Minister S Rajen Singh had in a statement mentioned that as per the Supreme Court order, the board will release its results by July 31. The Supreme Court has ordered all boards to release their results by July 31, 2021.

