Manipur CM Announces Resumption Of Mobile Internet Services After Months Of Shutdown

Imphal: Mobile internet services, which were suspended due to ethnic violence in Manipur, will be resumed for the public from today, announced Chief Minister N Biren Singh. He made this announcement at a press conference in Imphal on Saturday. Earlier, in July, the state government had restored broadband services in the state with some conditions. Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended in view of the violence the state was undergoing.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Manipur government asked the people of the state to surrender illegal weapons within 15 days or face comprehensive search operations by security forces, an official statement from the chief minister’s office said. In the statement, the Manipur government said that the State Government is willing to take a considerate view for the persons submitting such illegal weapons within these 15 (fifteen) days.

“At the end of the 15 days, Security Forces, both of the Centre and the State will undertake a strong and comprehensive search operation all over the State to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law,” it reads. "The government also appeals to the people of the State to cooperate with both the Central and State Governments in restoring peace and normalcy in the State," the statement added.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.