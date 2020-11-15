Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes home isolation

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed on Sunday (November 15, 2020) that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Singh said that he has tetsed positive for COVID-19 and that all those who came in contact with him should get themselves tested.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 15, 2020

Singh wrote: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested."

Read: COVID-19 cases in India crossed 88-lakh mark with 41,100 new infections

The chief minister on another social media platform said that he had a some symptoms for a few days and so he got himself tested, he assured that that he was 'fine'.

Live TV

Singh said, "Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms. ...I am fine at the moment."

The chief minister is currently in home isolation, a health department official confirmed.