Manipur CM N Biren Singh wants Centre to implement NRC in the state

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in many states of the North-East. He added that Manipur Cabinet has already taken the decision to have NRC in the state and the government is planning to start the process soon. "We and many of the states in the north east need NRC. The Manipur government has already taken a decision in the cabinet to have NRC," Manpur CM told the media on the sidelines of the NEDA conclave in Guwahati.

Singh stressed that the BJP-led government at the Centre has repeatedly maintained that no illegal immigrant will be allowed to stay anywhere in the country. "That is a very clear message," he noted. The Manipur CM said that NRC exercise will be implemented in the state through the central government.

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah once again underlined the Centre's commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the country and said that no infiltrator would be allowed to stay anywhere in India.

Addressing the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Shah said that all concerns are being addressed. "."In all states, especially in Assam, people have expressed concern for NRC, both different queries. They think that many people have been left out of NRC. Smaller states have concerns that those left out in NRC could come to their states. I want to assure that no infiltrator can live in Assam and they cannot enter other states because we want to make the whole country free of infiltrators, not just Assam," he said at a meeting of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

It is to be noted that Assam had released the final NRC list on August 31, 2019 and a total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion. A little over 19 lakh people had been left out. The Home Ministry had already said that adequate judicial processes are open for those not in the final list to make their appeals within 120 days.