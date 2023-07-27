Manipur: Congress Urges Guv To Call Special Assembly Session To Discuss Ongoing Turmoil

Imphal: Opposition Congress in Manipur on Wednesday urged Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a special session of the state assembly to discuss the prevailing ethnic violence issue. Five Congress MLA led by their legislature party leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh met the Governor on Wednesday and demanded to convene a special session of the state assembly under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India.

“An emergency session should be convened in the best interests of the people of Manipur to discuss the ongoing crisis.

The Manipur Assembly is the most appropriate forum to discuss and debate the ongoing turmoil for which suggestions of measures to restore normalcy can be tabled and discussed,” said the letter, signed by the five legislators to the governor.

It said that despite many different sections of society and people of the state have been demanding for an emergency session of the house on the crisis, the state government has not respond yet.

The incumbent state cabinet, headed by the Chief Minister (N. Biren Singh), had not accepted any request or demand to call for the emergency session to discuss the matter, the Congress MLAs’ letter said.

“We the five members of the opposition (Congress Legislature Party) in Manipur Legislative Assembly seek your constitutional intervention to our urgent demand to convene an emergency session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly,” the Congress MLAs said.

The Congress has been demanding resignation of the Chief Minister and imposition of President’s rule in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy in the state.