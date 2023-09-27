Manipur Declared 'Disturbed Area' Under AFSPA Again, Except For 19 Valley Police Stations
The Governor of Manipur has imposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act on the entire state except for 19 police stations in the valley, starting from October 1, 2023.
Imphal: Hill areas of Manipur were again placed under the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act while 19 police stations mainly comprising areas in the valley have been kept out of its purview. In an official notification issued on Wednesday, it was stated that "Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations...as 'Disturbed Area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023."
