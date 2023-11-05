Manipur Extends Ban On Mobile Internet Till Nov 8

New Delhi: In efforts to prevent the dissemination of harmful content by anti-social elements, the Manipur government has prolonged the mobile internet suspension until November 8. Commissioner, Home, T Ranjit Singh, in a notification stated that the extension is necessary due to the potential misuse of social media by these elements, posing a risk of circulating incendiary content that could significantly impact Manipur's law-and-order situation.

"......also elements of imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services specially in the context of the recent incidents of violence in some parts of the state," read the notification.

The Home Department has repeatedly extended the mobile internet suspension within a short span of less than two weeks, despite an earlier indication by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh about potential withdrawal within a few days. Singh urged citizens, especially students and youth, to remain patient on the matter.

The initial ban came into effect across the state following violent clashes between the non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki communities on May 3. Although the situation had somewhat stabilized, the ban was re-imposed on September 26 after confrontations between security forces and hundreds of students, triggered by the circulation of distressing images on social media, showing the bodies of two missing students, including a girl. Since then, the ban has been consistently extended every five days.