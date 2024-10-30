Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2813840https://zeenews.india.com/india/manipur-govt-sanctions-over-rs-5-crore-for-internally-displaced-persons-2813840.html
NewsIndia
MANIPUR

Manipur Govt Sanctions Over Rs 5 Crore For Internally Displaced Persons

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a Facebook post, said the sanctioned sum will cover Rs 1,000 financial assistance to each IDP. 

|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 01:52 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manipur Govt Sanctions Over Rs 5 Crore For Internally Displaced Persons

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has sanctioned over Rs 5 crore to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in various parts of the state. The amount will also cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs, an official notification said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a Facebook post, said the sanctioned sum will cover Rs 1,000 financial assistance to each IDP. The amount would be distributed before Diwali and the ‘Ningol Chakouba' festival, Singh had said earlier.

The CM also flagged off the ‘Run for Unity Marathon' on the eve of the National Unity Day. Organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, the unity run covered a distance of around 4 km.

“This run is a powerful reminder of our commitment to unity and harmony. Let every stride today reinforce our shared bond as one nation, one people. Jai Hind!” Singh said in a post on X.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
NEWS ON ONE CLICK