Manipur HSLC Result 2019: Board to announce Class 10 result at this time on manresults.nic.in

Manipur Board HSLC Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) is likely to declare Manipur Board HSLC 2019 or Class 10 result on Saturday, May 18, as per a notice on the official website. The High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2019 will be announced on official Manipur board site manresults.nic.in. While the board is yet to announce the time for result declaration, sources said that it will be announced around 11 am. Candidates can also check their results on indiaresults.com or results.gov.in.

Here's how to check your Manipur Board HSLC Result 2019

Step 1: Visit http://manresults.nic.in or manipur.indiaresults.com or results.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number or name and click on find results

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen.

“Neither NIC, Board of Secondary Education Manipur nor Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET.The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original marksheets will be issued by the Board or Council separately,” shared the board.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of Manipur Board Class 10 was 73.18 per cent.