Manipur: In A High-End Warfare, Kuki Militants Deploy Drone-Borne RPGs Against Security Forces

In a disturbing escalation of violence, suspected militants launched a gun-and-bomb attack on Koutruk village in Manipur's Imphal West district, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to nine others. The attack, which occurred on Sunday, involved the use of sophisticated weapons, including multiple RPGs using advanced drones.

Attack Details and Casualties

The militants, reportedly Kuki insurgents, fired indiscriminately from hilltop positions towards the valley areas of Koutruk and the neighbouring Kadangband village. The onslaught left two people dead, including a 31-year-old woman, Ngangbam Surbala Devi. Her 8-year-old daughter sustained injuries to her arm. Among the injured, five suffered bullet wounds, while the others were hurt by splinter fragments from explosions. The injured have been taken to local hospitals, and the body of the deceased woman has been sent to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for a post-mortem examination. The identity of the other deceased victim is yet to be confirmed.

Widespread Panic and Damage

The sudden and intense attack caused widespread panic in Koutruk and surrounding areas, prompting residents, including women, children, and the elderly, to flee their homes in search of safety. Several houses were also damaged due to the heavy shelling by the militants, further exacerbating the distress among the villagers.

Government Response and Security Measures

The Manipur state government has strongly condemned the attack on unarmed villagers, describing the use of drones, bombs, and sophisticated weaponry as an alarming escalation. In a statement, the Home Department emphasized that such acts of terror are seen as deliberate attempts to undermine the state’s efforts to restore peace and normalcy. The government has vowed to take immediate action to control the situation and bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

Increased Security and Ongoing Operations

In response to the attack, security forces, including both state and central units, have been deployed to the area to stabilize the situation. The Director General of Police (DGP) has instructed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to remain on high alert, particularly in fringe areas. Combing operations are ongoing in Koutruk and surrounding regions to locate and neutralize any remaining militants.

The Manipur Police have appealed to the general public to remain calm and exercise restraint in the wake of the attack. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further contingencies are being prepared to ensure the safety of the civilians in the region.